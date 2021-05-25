The USD/JPY pair keeps trading below the 109.00 figure, meeting sellers on attempts to run beyond the level. The pair advanced ahead of the US opening as the dollar gathered some market’s attention …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Forecast: Under pressure amid weaker yields
The USD/JPY pair keeps trading below the 109.00 figure, meeting sellers on attempts to run beyond the level. The pair advanced ahead of the US opening as the dollar gathered some market’s attention …