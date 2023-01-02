The US dollar has fallen against the Japanese yen during trading on Monday, which admittedly, would be very thin. Because of this, you can only read so much into what looks like a move to the ¥130 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Drift Against the Yen - January 2, 2023
- USD/JPY falls to test December lows on a quiet day - January 2, 2023
- Gold has a promising start to 2023, USD/JPY flounders - January 2, 2023