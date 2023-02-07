The US dollar has pulled back just a bit during early trading on Tuesday, but with Jerome Powell speaking later, it’s very likely that we will see volatility pick up.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Look for Catalysts - February 7, 2023
- USD/JPY fades the recent advance and retreats below 132.00 ahead of Powell - February 7, 2023
- BoJ: Amamiya’s appointment would be most supportive of USD/JPY upside – OCBC - February 7, 2023