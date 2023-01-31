The US dollar initially dipped just a bit during the trading session on Tuesday to touch the ¥130 level, but then turned around to show signs of life.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Setup remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders - January 31, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Look Stable - January 31, 2023
- USD/JPY to extend its decline on failure to surpass last week high at 131.20 – SocGen - January 31, 2023