The US dollar has fallen a bit against the Japanese yen, testing a major trend line. That being said, this is a situation where we have a lot of factors coming into the picture.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY looks to regain 139.00 amid sluggish yields, Fed Chair Powell eyed - November 29, 2022
- USD/JPY: Move Lower Suggests Shift In Behavioral Sentiment - November 29, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Support around 137.50 caps the USD losses - November 29, 2022