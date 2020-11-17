Looking at this chart, it is very likely that we will continue to go lower given enough time. The US dollar tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but continues to see a lot of noise near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: US Dollar Falters Against Japanese Yen - November 17, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Runs Into Resistance Again - November 16, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Poised to extend its decline to sub-104.00 - November 16, 2020