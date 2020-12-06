The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times.
The US dollar initially fell during the trading session on Monday, breaking below the ¥104 level b …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: US Dollar Rallies Against Japanese Yen - December 6, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Sellers side-lined amid the market’s optimism - December 5, 2020
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY struggles to extend gains amid broad-based U.S. dollar weakness, outlook bearish - December 5, 2020