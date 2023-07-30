The US dollar has experienced considerable volatility against the Japanese yen during Friday’s trading session, primarily influenced by the Bank of Japan’s decision to loosen monetary control. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD and JPY Volatility After BOJ Actions - July 30, 2023
- NZD down then up against the USD, lower vs the EUR, gains vs AUD - July 30, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Shows Resilience And Potential For Upside - July 29, 2023