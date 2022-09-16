The US dollar has rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to attempt to build momentum in the USD/J …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dives below 143.00, trimming Thursday’s gains - September 16, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Continues To Build Momentum - September 16, 2022
- USD/JPY remains on the defensive, holds above 143.00 ahead of US Consumer Sentiment Index - September 16, 2022