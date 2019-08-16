The US dollar has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but then turned around at the ¥107 level to fall rather precipitously. The candle stick from the trading session is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Drifting Lower Against JPY - August 16, 2019
- USD/JPY gains 25 pips as S&P 500 futures and treasury yields rise - August 15, 2019
- USD/JPY: Bulls take back control on US data, but geopolitical risks remain - August 15, 2019