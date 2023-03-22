The usd/jpy currency pair experienced a modest rally during Tuesday’s trading session, reaching towards the ¥132.50 level, which is the top of the range from the previous session. This movement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY faces barricades around 131.50 as solid Yen’s appeal impedes Fed’s rate hike - March 22, 2023
- USD/JPY: World’s Most Sophisticated Pair Set For Volatility - March 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Rallies Against Yen Before Fed Meeting - March 22, 2023