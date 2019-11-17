The US dollar will continue to struggle against the Japanese yen going into the next several days, as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level has obviously been very resistive. The ¥109.50 level should …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Struggles on Breaking Out Against JPY - November 17, 2019
- Japan Imports of Electric Power Machinery - November 17, 2019
- Japan Imports of Electrical Measuring & Controlling Ins - November 17, 2019