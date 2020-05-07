USD/JPY Forecast: Yields leading the way lower

Mounting speculation that US rates could turn negative early 2021 weigh on the greenback. The USD/JPY pair advanced to a daily high of 106.65 during the American session but made a sharp U-turn as the …
