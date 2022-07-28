USDJPY daily chart on ACY MT4 Price has declined down to the 135.16 monthly support level. USDJPY 15-minute chart on ACY MT4 Watching to see if price forms an uptrend on the 15 min chart to confirm a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY forex analysis: Declines back to 135.16 monthly support [Video] - July 28, 2022
- FxWirePro: Fed’s consecutive 75 bps rate hike fails to impress USD bulls, USD/JPY slumps to hit 3-week low - July 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are firmer on rising channel breakdown, 135.00 eyed - July 27, 2022