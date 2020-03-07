New York is closed today so trading will be light until Tokyo comes online. I would wait for tomorrow before taking any new trades in this currency pair. There is nothing of high importance due today …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Consolidation Below 110.00 - March 7, 2020
- Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Test Support - March 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Moving Closer to August 2019 Bottom at 104.463 - March 6, 2020