It is quite likely that neither will happen today though. There is nothing of high importance due today concerning either the JPY or the USD. Want to get in-depth lessons and instructional videos from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Flat Consolidation - April 24, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ said to analyse unlimited QE - April 23, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Gives Up a Bit Against Yen - April 23, 2020