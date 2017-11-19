(MENAFN – Daily Forex) produced a profitable long trade following the doji candlestick rejecting the support level identified at 113.29, but it only gave about 25 pips profit so would have ended about even. Today’s USD/JPY Signals Risk 0.75%. Trades must …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Signal - November 19, 2017
- USD/JPY’s Sudden Change Of Heart Explained - November 19, 2017
- USD/JPY Testing Long-Term Bearish Trend Line Bears Look Dominating - November 18, 2017