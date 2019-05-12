The Dollar/Yen rallied on Friday as Treasury yields rose and demand for risk increased amid optimism over U.S.-China relations. Although a trade deal between the two economic powerhouses wasn’t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Breakout Over 110.120 Could Trigger Rally into 110.585 to 110.848 - May 12, 2019
- USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - May 11, 2019
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US dollar struggles for the week - May 10, 2019