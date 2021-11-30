At 02:40 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 113.650, up 0.306 or +0.27%. If you try to trade the USD/JPY by reacting to the headlines, you’ll likely get whip-sawed because they are always late.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Buyers Like 113.173 – 112.619, Sellers Like 114.287 – 114.578 - November 30, 2021
- USD Breaking News: Consumer Confidence Miss Burns Dollar, Powell Testimony - November 30, 2021
- USD/JPY slides further below 113.00, lowest since October 11 - November 30, 2021