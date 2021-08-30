The Dollar/Yen is edging lower on Monday after confirming the previous session’s potentially bearish closing price reversal top. An early dip in U.S. Treasury yields is weighing on the Forex pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY still locked within the 109.30/110.55 range – UOB - August 30, 2021
- USD/JPY hangs near multi-day lows, below 110.00 mark - August 30, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Confirmation of Closing Price Reversal Top Signals Start of 2-3 Day Break - August 30, 2021