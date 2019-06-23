The Dollar/Yen closed slightly higher on Friday, but only after the Forex pair hit its lowest level since January 3. The price action reflects position-squaring ahead of the week-end and a …
USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Daily Reversal Bottom Confirmed by Trade Through 107.735
