The Japanese Yen has depreciated nearly 20% this year, sinking to 24-year lows, largely as aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes push the dollar higher.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Edging Higher as Intervention Impact Diminishes - September 26, 2022
- USD/JPY eyes 145.00 amid US durable goods news - September 26, 2022
- Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar As Intervention Might Be Tested. Where To For USD/JPY? - September 26, 2022