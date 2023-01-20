Japan’s core consumer prices in December rose 4.0% from a year earlier, double the central bank’s 2% target, while hitting a fresh 41-year high.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Higher as Traders Shrug-Off Surge in Japan’s Core Inflation - January 20, 2023
- USD/JPY retakes 129.00 mark and beyond amid modest USD strength, positive risk tone - January 20, 2023
- Japanese Yen Dips as JGBs Retreat from Bank of Japan Cap. Where to for USD/JPY? - January 20, 2023