Although the Dollar/Yen is pressing higher, traders remained on high alert for any signs of an intervention from Japanese authorities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Intervention Fears Aside, Trader Reaction to 150.148 Sets Tone into Close - October 21, 2022
- USD/JPY surges to 151.00 neighbourhood, fresh 32-year top amid rising US bond yields - October 21, 2022
- USD/JPY Update: USDJPY Trades Above 150 as FX Intervention Looms, CPI at 3% - October 21, 2022
Discussion about this post