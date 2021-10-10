USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Multi-Year High at 112.405 Next Trigger Point for Upside Breakout

On Friday, the USD/JPY settled at 112.232, up 0.593 or +0.53%. The Labor Department said in its employment report on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 last month. Economists polled by …
