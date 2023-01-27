The USD/JPY fell after Tokyo’s consumer price inflation accelerated to a nearly 42-year peak, piling pressure on the BOJ to step away from stimulus.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Pressured by BOJ Rate Hike Expectations Ahead of US PCE Inflation Data - January 27, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Yen edges higher on inflation figures but near-term action is still directionless - January 27, 2023
- USD/JPY keeps the red below 130.00, eyes US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus - January 27, 2023