The Forex pair traded higher early in the session on Wednesday on the back of a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. However, it couldn’t hold on to those early gains as doubts about the strength of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Retracement Zone at 110.191 – 110.537 Providing Resistance - September 9, 2021
- USD/JPY could extend the upside above 110.55 – UOB - September 9, 2021
- USD/JPY holds gains near 110.20 on stronger USD - September 8, 2021