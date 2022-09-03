At 04:08 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 139.498, up 0.536 or +0.39%. On Wednesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust settled at $67.28, down $0.13 or -0.19%. Currently, the odds of a 75 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Rising US Rate Hike Expectations Make 140 Reasonable Target - September 3, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast: Continues To Power Higher - September 2, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Easing US Inflation Won’t Alter Fed’s Rate Hike Plans - September 2, 2022