Hotter than expected CPI data could spike the USD/JPY higher with traders placing bets on a more aggressive Fed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Sentiment Suggests Traders Bracing for Upside Surprise from CPI Report - November 10, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY recovery capped at 21-EMA, US inflation data will be key to further direction - November 10, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Breaking General Upward Trend - November 9, 2022