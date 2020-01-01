USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Spikes Higher on Algorithmic-Driven “Meltup”

Following that line of thought, let’s call this move a “meltup”. At 05:19 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 111.120, up 2.460 or 2.26%. The high of the session is 111.264. With risk appetite high, the U.S.
