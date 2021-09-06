USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 109.957, Weakens Under 109.590; Low Volume to Hamper Trade

The Dollar/Yen is edging higher early Monday on light volume as investors try to claw back some of its losses from Friday. Trading volumes are expected to remain low with U.S. markets closed for the …
