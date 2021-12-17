On Thursday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust EFT (FXY) settled at $82.58, up $0.26 or +0.32%. In other news, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) dialed back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles at the 50-DMA slumps towards 113.30s amid a risk-off market mood - December 17, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Sustained Move Under 113.744 Targets 113.173 – 112.619 - December 17, 2021
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Turning Bearish - December 17, 2021