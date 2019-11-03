However, the buying got stronger late in the session on positive developments over U.S.-China trade relations. A better-than-expected U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report produced the first surge to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Technical Reversal Bottom May Have Signaled Momentum Shift to Upside - November 3, 2019
- USD/JPY hits fresh highs near 108.30, still heads for a weekly loss - November 1, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Can the dollar recover from the Fed? Trade talks hold the key - November 1, 2019