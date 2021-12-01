USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Retracement Zone; Strengthens Over 113.173, Weakens Under 112.538

The Dollar/Yen closed lower on Tuesday in a volatile session that saw the Forex pair hit its lowest level since October 11 before bouncing back into the close. The safe-haven Japanese Yen jumped early …
