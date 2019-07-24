The Dollar/Yen is trading slightly lower early Wednesday and inside yesterday’s range. On Tuesday, the Forex pair was supported as U.S. Treasury yields climbed to a one-week high as investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trade Through 108.375 Shifts Momentum to Upside - July 24, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Trying to Form a Base in Pattern - July 24, 2019
- USD/JPY slips back closer to 108.00 mark - July 24, 2019