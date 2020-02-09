USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trade Through 109.534 Confirms Closing Price Reversal Top

Based on Friday’s price action and the close at 109.782, the direction of the USD/JPY on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to Friday’s low at 109.534.
