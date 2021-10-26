Counter-trend sellers may try to defend 114.054. They will be trying to produce a potentially bearish secondary lower top.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Trade Possible as Traders Prepare for Next Week’s Fed Meeting - October 26, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 114.054 Pivot Sets the Near-Term Tone - October 26, 2021
- USD/JPY: Rally unlikely to continue beyond 116.00 – Goldman Sachs - October 25, 2021