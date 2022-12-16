The BOJ is ultra-dovish, creating a divergence with the major central banks still hiking interest rates, and potentially bearish for the Yen.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Pulls Back Into the Weekend - December 16, 2022
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trying to Build Support Base Inside Retracement Zone - December 16, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY struggles to extend overnight gains, concerns of a potential recession weigh - December 16, 2022