Swing Chart Technical Analysis. The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 110.800 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 109.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 110.191, Strengthens Over 110.537 - August 19, 2021
- USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists - August 19, 2021
- USD/JPY dives to fresh session lows, around mid-109.00s amid risk-off - August 19, 2021