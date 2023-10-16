In this forex trading video we cover the entry,exit reasons and management for our forex trade today on the USD/JPY & how you can trade the forex structure on Daily , 4 Hourly , 1 Hourly charts. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY forex trade review [Video] - October 16, 2023
- Japanese Yen Q4 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Entrenched Within Bullish Uptrend - October 16, 2023
- USD/JPY stands neutral above 149.50, markets await Retail Sales figures from the US - October 16, 2023