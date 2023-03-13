The daily chart of the currency pair USD/JPY shows that 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line is holding it from further decline at the 132.389 level. After breaking below the ascending channel, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY found support at 50-SMA; Next Stop could be at 128 Level - March 13, 2023
- USD/JPY plunges to 133.50 as bearish sentiment for USD prevails - March 13, 2023
- Cambodia’s public debt nears 10 bln USD as of 2022: report - March 13, 2023