USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – ADP Jobs Report Miss Erases Trade Deal Optimism Gains

At 13:39 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 108.636, up 0.007 or +0.01%. The USD/JPY fell sharply on Tuesday after U.S. President Trump said a trade agreement may be delayed until after November 2020 U.S.
