The intervention was a doomed step with the Dollar/Yen likely to resume its rally since the market forces are being driven by hawkish Fed policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – BOJ Intervention Not Enough to Overcome Hawkish Fed Policy - September 25, 2022
- Currency intervention is no strategic solution: time to buy JPY pairs? - September 24, 2022
- JPY/USD – Japanese Yen US Dollar - September 24, 2022