BOJ policymakers discussed growing prospects that higher wages could finally eradicate the risk of a return to deflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – BOJ Sees Rising Wages, Fading Deflation Risks as Keys to Policy Change - December 28, 2022
- USD/JPY corrects marginally to near 134.00, upside still solid due to BOJ’s dovish commentary - December 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: 50-SMA probes bulls near 134.00 - December 27, 2022