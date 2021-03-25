A plunge in the Japanese stock market forced the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to buy $644 million in exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Wednesday, more than when it last stepped into the market, underscoring …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – BOJ Stands Ready to Keep Buying ETFs as Needed
A plunge in the Japanese stock market forced the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to buy $644 million in exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Wednesday, more than when it last stepped into the market, underscoring …