On Friday, the USD/JPY settled at 111.575, down 0.532 or -0.47%. Concerns over the health of Japan’s economy began last Monday with the release of the Q4 2019 Preliminary GDP report and worsened with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Coronavirus Driving Japan’s Economy to Recession - February 22, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: The first ripples from China - February 22, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Hold Above 111.580 to Sustain Upside Momentum - February 21, 2020