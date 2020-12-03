The week-long sideways price action suggests Dollar/Yen traders are betting on the vaccine and stimulus with no real strong bias at this time.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Risk turns south as the dollar keeps falling - December 3, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Could Weaken if Fiscal Stimulus Talks Gain Traction - December 3, 2020
- There are good reasons for USD weakness heading into year-end - December 3, 2020