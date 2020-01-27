At 18:46 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 109.115, down 0.274 or -0.25%. The major U.S. equity indexes plunged early Monday after more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend, ratcheting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Direction Dictated by Demand for Risk, Treasury Yields - January 27, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Gaps Lower Against Japanese Yen - January 27, 2020
- Demand For Risk-Off Assets Lower, But The JPY/USD Could Still Rise - January 27, 2020