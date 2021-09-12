USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Dollar/Yen Firms as Investors Bet on Early Fed Tapering

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday that she would still like the central bank to begin tapering asset purchases this year.
