Japanese government bond yields tumbled the most in two decades on Wednesday after policymakers decided to keep its yield curve controls in place.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Dollar/Yen Soars after Bank of Japan Stands Pat on Ultra-Easy Policy - January 18, 2023
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY spikes past 131 handle , yen dumped after BOJ keeps policy unchanged - January 18, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Storm continues above 131.00 amid unchanged BOJ interest rate policy - January 17, 2023